SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School (VLS) and Conservation Law Foundation announced the launch of the Vermont Legal Food Hub. Located at VLS’s Center for Agriculture and Food Systems in South Royalton, the program will match income-eligible farmers and business owners with skilled attorneys willing to provide free legal services.
One survey by Farm Commons found only 10% of farmers used legal services, in contrast to 70% of small businesses in general. Starting a farm or food-related business comes with many associated legal needs, such as acquiring or transferring land or entering contracts. Farmers or food entrepreneurs sometimes go without legal services or pay more than they can afford. In the worst-case scenario, they may leave the profession due to these hurdles.
The Hub is recruiting additional attorneys and accepting applications for legal assistance from Vermont farmers, food entrepreneurs and related organizations. For more information, visit legalfoodhub.org, email legalhub@vermontlaw.edu or call (802) 831-1307.
