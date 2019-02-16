MONTPELIER — Vermont Mutual Insurance Group has again been named one of the best places to work in Vermont for 2019.
This is the fourth year in a row that the 191-year-old company has participated in the comprehensive evaluation that was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) — Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.
