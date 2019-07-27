MONTPELIER — Ward Group has again recognized Vermont Mutual Insurance Group as one of the top 50 property and casualty insurers in the United States.
This is the 11th consecutive year Ward Group has affirmed Vermont Mutual’s place as a “Ward’s 50” insurer, recognized for consistency, safety and financial performance. Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual Insurance Group is a trade name of Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Northern Security Insurance Co. Inc. and Granite Mutual Insurance Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.