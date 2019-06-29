MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing announced expansion of its Stay to Stay Weekends, an economic development tourism program launched in 2018 that has relocated over a dozen people from across the country to Vermont.
St. Johnsbury and Newport are the new communities hosting Stay to Stay Weekends, joining Rutland, Burlington, Brattleboro and the Bennington-Manchester region.
The three-day networking weekends are for visitors interested in living full time in Vermont. Weekends feature a reception hosted by a local chamber of commerce or young professionals network, opportunities to explore living in the community, meeting with employers, tour with a realtor, or visiting an incubator/co-working space to meet with entrepreneurs and professionals.
