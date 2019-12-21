BENNINGTON — The Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for achievements in the quality of care they provide.
The Vermont Veterans’ Home accomplished three national goals by safely reducing long-stay and short-stay hospitalizations by at least 10%, safely reducing off-label antipsychotic use by 10%, and improving short-stay and long-stay functional improvements of veterans and members since Q1 of 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.