VERNON – Jeff Dunklee of Vern-Mont Farm worked with Vermont Land Trust, Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and the town of Vernon to conserve 146 acres on the east side of Route 142 in Vernon. With proximity to the Connecticut River, the land has excellent farm soils, will always be available to farmers, and is now protected from development and subdivision.
Vern-Mont Farm is one of the largest dairies in southern Vermont; there are 625 Holsteins in the milking herd, and another 400 heifers and young stock. Over the past 150 years, five generations of the Dunklee family have run the farm.
