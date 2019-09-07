BURLINGTON — Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announced it will expand its parental leave policy to offer six weeks of fully paid parental leave for its employees, effective immediately.
Paid parental leave benefits employers, as well, by increasing employee retention, which avoids the cost of hiring and training workers, as well as boosting productivity and workplace morale, VHFA officials said in a release.
This policy is one of the staff benefits that have led to the agency being named one of the top five Best Places to Work by Vermont Business Magazine for multiple years, according to VHFA.
