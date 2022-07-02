BURLINGTON — Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) joined Rep. Peter Welch in South Burlington to announce a $4 million award from the federal government that will support the development of more than 300 affordable apartments across Vermont over a three-year period.
The source is the Capital Magnet Fund, a program of the U.S. Treasury. It is intended to create and preserve affordable housing for low-income families and revitalize distressed communities by attracting private capital. This year, the program awarded $336.4 million in funding to nonprofits and financial institutions. The program is highly competitive, receiving requests for nearly three times the available funding each year. VHFA is one of only 59 organizations nationwide to receive an award this cycle.
