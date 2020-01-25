BURLINGTON — An upgrade in financial performance contributed to an AA+ rating, up from AA, for Vermont Housing Finance Agency's multiple purpose bonds from Fitch Ratings last week.
AA+ is the second highest possible rating from Fitch. The rating applies to all outstanding long-term debt under the multiple purpose program and should help lower the cost of affordable housing financing through VHFA.
