RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, with the New England Regional Defense Industry Collaboration and the New England MEP National Network Centers, announces the first in a series of free, half-day trainings on “Cybersecurity Resiliency for Defense Contractors.”
This first session will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park. To register, visit www.vmec.org/event/cybersecurity-resiliency-for-defense-contractors/.
Subsequent, complimentary trainings of this type will be offered during the year throughout Vermont and New England.
