The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) announced that the Vermont Department of Health and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports recently awarded the 2022 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness-Silver Level Award for the agency’s commitment to their employees’ health and wellness in the workplace. With more than 250 employees and covering Bennington and Rutland counties, the home health and hospice agency is one of the largest in the state.
