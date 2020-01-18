FAIRLEE — Volunteer judges are needed for Vermont Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) March 16 State Competition at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee. Judges receive online training prior to, and all meals during, the competition.
Judging categories include 3D Animation, Desktop Application Programming, Job Interview I, Business Ethics, Business Financial Plan, Digital Video Production, Mobile Application Development, Electronic Career Portfolio, Community Service Project, E-business, Website Design, Graphic Design, Computer Game & Simulation Programming, Public Speaking, Sales Presentation, Social Media Campaign, Client Service, Database Design & Applications, Computer Applications, Spreadsheet Applications.
For more information, call 745-9868, email semery.vtfbla@gmail.com or visit www.vtfbla.org/judges.
