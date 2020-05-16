Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) has announced its Spring Meeting will be held virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Additionally, VSFA is launched an E-Commerce series as part of the effort to harness business education resources and develop and offer information and support through informational webinars for specialty food producers, retailers and the small business community.
For more information and registration, visit https://bit.ly/vsfawebinars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.