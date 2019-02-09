The Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) has announced several new hires in recent weeks.
Recent additions to VSHA staff are Andrea Hurley, Continuum of Care support specialist, and Gloria Lastres, intake/client services specialist.
Created in 1968 as the first statewide housing authority in the US, VSHA celebrates more than 50 years of service and assists approximately 8,500 families statewide providing housing opportunities for very-low and low-income Vermont families. Today, VSHA serves more than 8,200 families and is active in almost every community within the state, with affordable housing initiatives reaching many Vermonters.
