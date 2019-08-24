JEFFERSONVILLE — My Favorite Things Food Truck, entrepreneur Lea Ann Macrery's new business, is up and running thanks to financing from the Vermont Community Loan Fund.
Financing in the second quarter of 2019 was also provided to: 7 Park Terrace, Essex Junction, apartments for nearby Howard Center clients; Almond Blossoms, Fairfax, early care and learning center; Babette’s Table, Plainfield, provider of artisanal charcuterie; Drip Drop Acres, Barton, diversify agriculture products; Fresh Roots Farm, Sharon, organic vegetables; Hen House Media, South Burlington, video production and marketing firm; Milton Mobile Home Cooperative, Milton, affordable housing community; North Branch Vineyards, Montpelier, vineyard improvements and supplies; and Snug Valley Farm, East Hardwick, grass-fed pork, beef and pumpkins agriculture products.
