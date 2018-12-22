Sales of guns and ammo used for hunting are about even this year with last year, but sales for the guns and accessories that are included in Vermont’s recently passed gun law have been strong, according to several Vermont gun dealers.
“We were very busy just before the hunting season and sales were strong,” one dealer said.
The number of hunters in Vermont has declined dramatically over the past thirty years. According to state data, 105,333 hunting permits were issued 1990 compared to 79,426 in 2017.
“The number of hunters has been declining since the 1990s, mostly due to the same age-related demographic problems plaguing all aspects of Vermont life,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Michelle Bruneu, an employee at Carrara’s Gun Shop in Shewsbury, said the biggest drop is in the number of young hunters. “There just aren’t as many kids hunting as they use to,” she said.
According to Porter, in 2017 about 9 percent of Vermonters 20 to 24 years old hunted and 12.5 percent of the 25-29 year-olds hunted. Both totals are well below the overall Vermont hunting participation rate of 15 percent.
“It’s important to note that a large number of 20-24 year-olds in Vermont are out-of-state college students, so we would always expect participation rates in this age group to be lower. Vermont’s hunting participation rates at any age are far, far higher than the nation’s average of 5 percent. There is some indication that the hunting participation rate may be declining in the 19-year-old and younger age groups, but this will not be easy to figure out until the 2020 census data is available,” he said.
Dealers agreed the long-term trend for the sale of hunting guns is down but the change from one year to the next usually is very small.
Sales for guns not used for hunting have been strong in Vermont this past year in part due to the debate and passage of Vermont’s new law on gun ownership. Silke Musik, one of the co-owners of Ammo Warehouse in Barre, said sales at her store for the guns and accessories that are included in the law increased substantially this year.
Sales at R&L Archery for guns not used for hunting have been boom-and-bust since the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook, boom when there is fear of passage of gun-restrictive legislation and bust when the debate is muted.
Indicative of the impact of politics on guns sales is the fact that sales of guns nationwide dropped in 2017 due to the “Trump slump,” as the prospect of relaxed gun laws seemed likely.
The new Vermont law, which was passed last legislative session, took effect in stages — some sections were implemented when Governor Phil Scott signed the legislation, and the more controversial sections, including the ban on bump stocks, started Oct. 1. The law requires background checks on most private firearms sales; prohibits the sale of firearms to persons under 21 with the exceptions of young Vermonters who have completed a state-approved hunter safety course; prohibits, with certain exceptions, the manufacture, possession, transfer, sale, purchase, or receipt or import into Vermont of large-capacity ammunition. feeding devices, which are defined to be magazines and similar devices capable of accepting more than 10 rounds of ammunition for a long gun or more than 15 rounds of ammunition for a hand gun (there is a grandfather clause that allows Vermonters who owned these devices prior to the law to keep them); and prohibits the possession of bump-fire stocks which are attached to semiautomatic firearms and used to increase firing speed.
Governor Scott signed the legislation on April 11 and the National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit seven days later. Gun Owners of Vermont filed a second suit in August. There has been no court action yet, according to Natalie Silver, communications, outreach and policy coordinator for the Attorney General’s office.
Also impacting sales, according to Musik, are current events such as the opioid crisis and what she said is an increase in home invasions related to drug abuse. “There has been a dramatic increase in handgun sales, especially to women,” she said. In response, Ammo Warehouse is offering a gun safety course for women. The course is currently booked to February.
Bruneu agreed that current events can impact sales. The Shewsbury store saw a sharp increase in handgun sales following the Nov. 27 incident in Shaftsbury, when three masked men held 76-year-old Lucinda Gregory at gunpoint and ransacked her house.
The market demand for collectors’ items such as guns from the two World Wars, the Civil War, guns used by cowboys in the 9th century, and other periods of interest to collectors is high, according to Musik. Sales of collectors’ items also reflect politics, she said, but less so than the sale of new, semi-automatic weapons. Ammo Warehouse sells “specialty items and hard-to-find weapons” ranging from the Russian-made Makarov semiautomatic pistols, the Soviet Union’s standard military and police side arm in 1951, to American military rifles from just about every war.
