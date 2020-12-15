As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hospitals across Vermont have been spending millions of dollars on renovations designed to prevent suicides in their care, increasing strain on already overburdened hospitals. However, data provided by the same organization suggesting the change indicates that in-patient suicide is extremely rare and these costly changes might not have much of an impact.
The change in guidelines began in 2017, when the Joint Commission’s November newsletter was headlined by a special report around environmental factors in suicide rates. The Joint Commission is the largest independent nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 hospitals and health care organizations in the United States. It sets health care standards that are often incorporated into government and industry protocols. Hospitals typically seek its review every three years.
Its report touched on two of the main changes that would eventually be made to hospital review guidelines: the requirement that psychiatric environments be “ligature-resistant,” meaning largely free of fixtures patients could use to hang themselves, and that nurses have a constant line of sight to all patients.
It would follow up this recommendation in September 2018 with a study attempting to quantify the number of in-hospital suicides, the first of its kind. Two months afterward, the Joint Commission adopted ligature-resistant environments as a requirement for in-patient and psychiatric facilities. The shift reclassified lack of constant oversight and the presence of ligature points as “immediate jeopardy” risks, meaning that hospitals must renovate their psychiatric wards and emergency rooms or be unable to accept Medicare insurance, a financial death sentence for most institutions.
Around the same time, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adopted the same guidelines. CMS is the government body for regulating and accrediting hospitals. The Joint Commission, though non-governmental, is understood to have standards for review equal to or higher than those of CMS, so a hospital that is accredited by the Joint Commission is considered to be accredited by CMS as well. If CMS or the Joint Commission do not renew their accreditation, or declare a facility to be unfit, that facility can no longer accept insurance from Medicare or many private insurers. The Joint Commission additionally conducts studies and makes policy recommendations which are often adopted by CMS, as they were in this case.
Examining the dataThe data used to justify the change in review guidelines, however, is less than definitive on the importance and efficacy of these new regulations. The study on which the change was based shows “surprisingly” low rates of suicide related to ligature points. In 2014-2015, the data set used in the study, the rate of suicides averaged around 50 annually.
For context, the National Weather Service’s largest dataset places the rate of reported lightning strike fatalities at 43 per year. Of these reported suicides, a third did not use ligature points and would be unaffected by their removal. Other figures in the study give higher or lower rates but a less complete picture. The study itself acknowledges that rates are likely higher, due to obstacles like a lack of reporting from many states or a lack of specificity in reported cause of death. Despite these limitations, it is still perhaps the first data-driven attempt to account for hospital suicide rates across the US, according to the Joint Commission.
Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and while the numbers can be small compared to overall admissions every effort should be made to prevent needless deaths. This reasoning is what pushes the Joint Commission to make these changes.
Katherine Bronk, the Joint Commission’s associate director of communications, said in a statement that “although we found that the incidence of suicide is not as prevalent as once thought, it is still something we need to work to prevent. As long as these events still occur, it remains critical for the Joint Commission to continue to focus on suicide prevention. But, as we say in our study, our results show the need for balance.”
The Joint Commission study additionally calls into question the efficacy of focusing on hospital environments in suicide prevention. The study notes that “a much greater proportion of suicides occur within 72 hours of discharge.” These suicides would be entirely unaffected by ligature-resistant in-patient facilities and continuous nurse oversight. No hard data on the rate of in-patient vs post-discharge suicides exist, something the Joint Commission states it plans to study in the future. Despite all this, and Bronk’s call for balance, it has changed its guidelines to require that all hospitals and psychiatric centers rid themselves of as many ligature points as possible or risk losing federal funding.
While the Joint Commission will ask experts for their opinion regarding the costs vs. benefits of a potential change, it does not typically conduct formal cost vs. effectiveness analysis when considering new standards. No such inquiry was conducted in this case.
Is there a problem?Anecdotal evidence from Vermont’s psychiatric facilities corroborates these low numbers, and suggests Vermont’s rate might be lower still. Northwestern Medical Center has been operating since 1883 and is yet to have an in-patient suicide according to their vice president of community relations, Jonathan Billings. The NMC’s ED Nurse Manager JoAnn Manahan also cannot recall any in-patient suicides, and has been working there for 45 years. The rate given in the Joint Commission’s study would predict them to have had around nine by this point.
Jeff Mckee, the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s VP of Behavioral Health, was careful to note that despite the urgency of the ongoing updates the RRMC has also not had any recent suicide fatalities.
“We’re running an in-patient psychiatric unit and have a busy emergency department that sees patients in psychiatric crisis,” he said, “We have patients who attempt self-harm within the hospital. But I can say that in the 12 years that I’ve been here, we’ve never had a completed suicide in the hospital.”
The RRMC confirmed in a statement that it is yet to have an in-patient suicide.
The Joint Commission’s rate would predict them to have had three by now, although their low rate of admission and variance in the annual admission number act as confounding variables. These anecdotes do not necessarily contradict the study, which used a much larger national dataset and could readily accommodate outliers, but they do cast doubt as to whether the suicide rate is uniform across the country.
If Vermont routinely scores better than the predicted national average, is it appropriate to implement such costly regulation for a problem with a little regional impact?
The RRMC’s project was begun after a review by a third party contractor brought in ahead of an actual review revealed several factors like ligature points that under the new guidelines could be seen as placing patients in an ‘immediate jeopardy situation’ by CMS during a future inspection, which in turn could place federal funding at risk. McKee said that the center was looking to solve a potential issue before it became a problem during an inspection.
“We did a joint commission survey three years ago and passed with flying colors. So this was just to see how we compared against the new rules, since Dartmouth had already been inspected and had major issues. We wanted to make sure we were up to speed before we got inspected.”
Hard choicesThe question then is whether the impact these new regulations would have is worth the drain on already stretched hospital budgets and the disruption in care. The Rutland Regional Medical Center is in the midst of a $4 million renovation of their psychiatric wing to comply with the new standards. That’s actually on the lower end for major Vermont institutions, with the Northwestern Medical Center submitting a $7.5 million certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board, the oversight body that all projects over $3 million must be approved by. Southwestern Medical Center is requiring $26 million for a similar modernization of emergency facilities and holding rooms, although they did not respond to requests for comment.
Northwestern Medical Center’s renovations are part of a long overdue modernization plan. It folded in the new guidelines after a review by CMS found their facilities to not meet modern standards, including the new rules around ligature points and patient oversight.
According to the application for a certificate of need, “The situation was serious enough that NMC found itself on the cusp of a decertification process with CMS. This process literally threatened the ongoing viability of a hospital that has served its community since 1883.” To be clear, the presence of ligature points was only a part of the factors leading to this decision. The work has many goals, including improved workflow and enhanced patient privacy. It also creates two safe holding rooms that would meet the new CMS guidelines. The overall budget for projects like this is a significant expenditure, according to Billings.
“We’re a ($110 million) organization each year. A ($7 million) project is a major capital project for us,” he said. “It represents a major investment in the future of medical care in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. For a massive hospital, a $7 million project may not be big but at a hospital the size of ours? This is a large project for us.”
It’s also an especially challenging time for the NMC to have to do renovations. Originally, the construction planned for this Spring intended to use an available nursing unit to offset the burden of renovations on patient care while the emergency room was unavailable, but the arrival of Covid-19 has meant that that nursing station is now occupied. Construction is yet to begin, but as the pandemic continues the NMC will have to weigh their options on how to best use their limited space.
AdjustingThese plans have all been forced into a tight timetable by the fast rollout of the new review guidelines. The change in CMS guidelines came not as a formal guideline change, which requires a period of review and recommendation, but rather as an update to recommended review procedure of hospitals. This meant that the change came without the standard six-month heads up that new requirements would need to give, although the Joint Commission states that it gives organizations time to comply if they need it. Northwestern Medical Center, while well past the time the guidelines were implemented, is not in danger of losing funding as it has plans underway to rectify the gaps in their facilities.
The expedited review process that the Green Mountain Care Board needed to use for most of these projects is still partially open to the public, but does not have public review or the opportunity for intervention by third parties. It’s unlikely that the renovations would be challenged if the process was open. The alternative would place the hospitals at risk for a disastrous loss of federal funding should they be declared unsafe by federal regulatory bodies. With plans underway to bring these facilities up to code, that risk has been averted.
“When they changed the survey guidelines it was a bit of a surprise, and all the hospitals are trying to catch up now with what that actually means for their specific environment,” said McKee. “The Joint Commission often doesn’t get to this level of specificity on this type of thing. They’re often a little higher level and broader, so having very specific guidance now from CMS has all the hospitals honing in on specific risks.”
At the Rutland Regional Medical Center, the disruption is expected to be minimal. By completing expansions first and rolling construction through the facility instead of working on every room simultaneously, the project is designed to keep their psych ward near full functionality. According to McKee, one of the first stages of the project will be to convert office space into three new psychiatric beds to offset the two to four that will be out of commission over the course of the project.
“That was one of the design considerations and factors significantly into our staging of the construction plan,” he said, “Every room [in the psych department] needs some level of renovation. So that order will allow us on average to drop just one bed during the whole course of construction, which is about a year and a half.”
The project will bring the medical center up to the new standards and add a bed, giving the RRMC a total of 24 psychiatric beds. Bidding for the plans was completed in late August 2019 with HP Cummings Construction Company winning the contract. The coronavirus has delayed their construction schedules as well, moving the expected end date from early 2021 to September of that same year.
In short, while in-patient suicides are rare and the necessity of new regulation to prevent them in Vermont is questionable at best, the actual disruption of care should be minimal. Proper planning by hospital administrators and the low rates of COVID-19 in Vermont mean that medical facilities can work their way through. These buildings will indeed technically be safer. But the funds needed for renovations, some running into the millions of dollars, will be gone.
