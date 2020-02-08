RANDOLPH CENTER — Vermont Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC) has been awarded a federal SBA grant to launch and develop a program benefiting Vermont’s small businesses, especially those most impacted by the three campus closures at Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College and College of St. Joseph. The grant also supports entrepreneur education designed for college and high school faculty and students.
Titled “FORWARD VT,” the program will launch in the southwest region of the state, and set the stage for taking the “Portable Assistance Program” to other communities. For more information, visit www.vtsbdc.org or call 728-9101.
