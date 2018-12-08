MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation announced that Sarah Waring has been hired as its vice president for grants and community investments and will join the Foundation at the end of December.
She has served on numerous boards, steering committees and councils; she is currently a board member at Public Assets Institute, board chair of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative and stepped down from the Vermont Community Foundation Board of Directors to accept this position. Born and raised in Glover, she earned her B.A. from Haverford College and her Master's of Applied Anthropology from the University of Maryland. She lives in East Montpelier.
The Vermont Community Foundation brings people and resources together to find and fund causes that make a difference in Vermont.
