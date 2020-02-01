RUTLAND — Ryan Smith & Carbine Ltd., in conjunction with NALA — The Paralegal Organization, announced that Lynn C. Wdowiak, RP, ACP, has completed the Certified Paralegal examination and is now entitled to use of the CP professional credential. By passing additional Continuing Legal Education classes, she also completed the requirements to use of the Advanced Certified Paralegal (ACP) credential.
Wdowiak is among four paralegals in Vermont to earn the CP designation and is the first in Vermont to earn the ACP credential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.