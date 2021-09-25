EAST MONTPELIER — The board of the Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC) has selected Louis Porter, of Calais, as the new General Manager for the eight-decade-old, member-owned, rural, electric utility.
Porter has worked in state government for nearly a decade, serving as Fish and Wildlife Commissioner for Gov. Phil Scott, and in both that role and as Secretary of Civil and Military Affairs for Gov. Peter Shumlin. Before that, he was an environmental advocate and newspaper reporter for the Vermont Press Bureau. He will take over for Patty Richards, who led WEC for eight years and announced her decision to step down in May of this year.
