BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont welcomes Dr. Tom Weigel as its new senior medical director. With training as a child psychiatrist, He is familiar with the mental health challenges facing Vermonters of all ages, and the opportunities for improving care.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School, Dr. Weigel received his training in psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and child psychiatry at Children’s Hospital, Boston, both through Harvard Medical School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.