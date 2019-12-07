WOODSTOCK — The Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission (TRORC) has been awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Clean Water Initiative Program to organize a three-day wetland restoration training workshop.
The aim of this workshop is to fulfill the training needs of natural resource professionals across the state, in relation to ecologically effective and economically efficient wetland restoration design. For more information, call 457-3188 or email jrichter@trorc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.