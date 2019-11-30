MIDDLESEX — Wheels for Warmth, a program that helps keep Vermonters safe on the roads and warm in their homes, announced the program has raised $550,000 since 2005 for emergency fuel assistance programs, bolstered by the nearly $65,000 brought in by 2019 tire collections, sales and donations.
This year, 2,074 safe, DMV-inspected tires were sold at affordable prices and 4,633 donated, unsafe tires were recycled. Tires were sold at Dubois Construction in Middlesex and, for the fifth year, Casella Construction in Mendon. Prior to the sales, tire collections were held at more than 15 locations around the state.
