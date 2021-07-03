MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced he has appointed Monica White as commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
She served as interim commissioner of DAIL after he appointed previous commissioner Monica Caserta Hutt as the state’s chief prevention officer. White previously served as DAIL’s director of operations and led DAIL’s COVID-19 response efforts. She held positions in the Agency of Human Services Secretary’s Office for eight years as director of health care operations, compliance and improvement, and financial director.
White holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph’s College of Maine, a Master of Business Administration degree from Norwich University, and is a graduate of the Snelling Center Vermont Leadership Institute.
