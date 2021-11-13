Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.