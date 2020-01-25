RANDOLPH — Renovations begin this month to create a new Women’s Health Center at Gifford Medical Center with a grand opening slated for September.
The center will house Gifford’s OB-GYN and midwifery services and providers directly adjacent to the birthing center. At 5,700 square feet, the project will include a new designated procedure room, ultrasound room, phlebotomy room and lab, in addition to provider offices and midwife on-call space.
