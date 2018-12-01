BURLINGTON — Facebook users in Vermont want the social media giant to provide easier access to their privacy controls, opportunities to influence what they see on their own pages and meaningful engagement between Facebook and its customers, according to Jimmy Raimo, communications manager for Facebook’s News Feed, the program that determines what news stories and ads are posted. Raimo and his colleague, Minjae Lee, News Feed product marketing manager, held a two-hour plus listening session in a packed conference room at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Nov. 12.
“This is a pilot event series that we’re hosting in a number of cities across the U.S., and one of the first stops we made was in Burlington. We want to make sure that we’re meeting people where they are. It’s important for us to educate people about how News Feed works and what they can do to control what they see,” Raimo said.
Burlington was the third stop in a to-be-determined number of hearings at locations throughout the U.S. and eventually the world, Lee said. The first two sessions were in Walla Walla, Washington and Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Raimo and Lee are both from Facebook’s San Francisco office. What they’ve learned so far, Lee said, is most Facebook users do not know how to use the privacy controls.
“A lot of the controls we have are buried and hard to use, and we need to do a better job of letting people know the tools they have to personalize their News Feeds,” Raimo agreed.
According to Lee, the listening tour is, in part, a response to the growing criticism of the social media company.
“As we’ve grown in size, so has our responsibility as a company to provide a safe and secure experience to our community. We want to hear from our users and answer their questions so that we can take back what we learned to help make our products better,” Lee said.
Why Burlington?
“Burlington is just the right size,” Lee said, “Not too big and not too small.”
In addition, he had heard from several sources that the Burlington audience would be large and engaged.
“The crowd in Vermont was particularly engaged and asked excellent questions. People were passionate and lively and it made for a great conversation,” Raimo said.
It has been a tough year for Facebook. The New York Times recently published an article that alleges the social media company hired a PR firm to post articles critical of its competitors and that the company ignored warnings about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Facebook has denied the allegations.
In March, Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, admitted that it had gained access to private information on more than 50 million Facebook users. In April, Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, testified before a hostile House Energy and Commerce Committee. In July, Facebook stock suffered its largest one-day drop in history. The company’s shares plunged nearly 19 percent, cutting the company’s value by $119 billion.
In terms of the number of users, Facebook is by far the largest social media platform. It has 1.9 billion users, one in every four people on Earth and two of every three people who use the internet.
The next biggest site, according to data on the Motley Fool financial services company website, is WhatsApp, a cross-platform messaging platform with 1.2 billion users, which is owned by Facebook. Twitter, which gets considerable press coverage because it is frequently used by President Donald Trump, is much smaller at 328 million users. Youtube is only half as big at 1 billion users.
“Facebook is such a big part of people’s lives,” Lee said. “We have a responsibility to do the job right. We don’t want misinformation to spread.”
“We plan to take back what we learned and improve the controls we have to make sure that the news people get is relevant to what they want,” Lee said.
The Burlington session was co-hosted by Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) and Farrell Distributing.
“I found the session very useful,” said Ryan Caffin, director of marketing for Farrell Distributing, of South Burlington. “I think it is always helpful to hear directly from the source.”
Caffin said he learned about some valuable tools that he and his company can use to protect their privacy.
Farrell co-hosted the event, he said, because Facebook is such an important part of his company and of the brands that are distributed by Farrell.
Samantha Sheehan, communication manager for VBSR, agreed that the session was useful but said the discussion was geared more toward individual users rather than businesses. VBSR represents 700 Vermont companies.
“There definitely was useful information offered, but there is a lot more that businesses need to know to use the site in a more responsible way,” she said.
Facebook has not yet determined where or when it will hold the next listening session. According to Lee, the project could be ongoing, as the need to get feedback from customers is constant.
