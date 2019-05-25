MONTPELIER — The Working Land Enterprise Board announces the annual 2019 Ski Vermont Grant will be given to KJ Pratt Logging and Tree Service, LLC, of Jericho.
The $15,000 grant will be used to help KJ Pratt acquire a firewood processor, to expand the low-grade wood division of its business.
