WILLISTON — Yankee Farm Credit announced organizational changes as follows:
Matthew Senter joins the Middlebury branch as senior vice president of commercial lending and high risk asset management.
Christopher Bessette moves from vice president of commercial lending into a senior vice president regional manager role in St. Albans.
David Lane is now senior vice president of marketing and financial services in the Williston branch.
Farm Credit supports rural communities and agriculture with credit and financial services. Yankee Farm Credit is part of the national Farm Credit System, the number one lender to U.S. agriculture and Rural America since 1916.
Yankee sponsors of dozens of agricultural, community and civic activities including: FFA, Northeast Ag Enhancement Program, 4H, University of Vermont Dairy Products Resource Center, New England Dairy Compact, Vermont Dairy Industry Association, UVM Extension System and Farm Bureau.
