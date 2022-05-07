MONTPELIER — Leonine Public Affairs, government affairs, strategic communications and research firm, announced that Vice President of Government Relations Dylan Zwicky will become a partner. He started at Leonine as a government-relations associate in 2015 and was named vice president of government relations in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, Zwicky was the clean energy associate at the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.
Since its founding in 1987, Leonine Public Affairs (formerly KSE Partners) now has more than 30 full- and part-time employees and partners in Montpelier, Vermont, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Portland, Maine and Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.