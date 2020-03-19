The state is looking for businesses with N95 face masks to donate what they don’t need to Vermont’s hospitals.
Any business with a supply of these masks is asked to contact the state Emergency Operations Center at 800-347-0488, said Ted Brady, deputy secretary for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, today.
“The N95 face mask is an essential tool for healthcare workers in caring for patients and combating the COVID-19 virus, so a shortage has impacted every community across America, we’re preparing here in Vermont and we’re working with the Vermont Emergency Management Office to identify any manufacturers or businesses that may have a supply of N95 masks that aren’t essential to their business to provide relief to healthcare facilities across the state that are in urgent need of them to care for patients,” he said.
Brady said Emergency Operations asked the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to reach out to businesses for mask donations. He said all elements of state government are working together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
