PROCTOR — A Main Street business has offered to contribute a sizeable amount of funds towards replacing several street lights.
Carris Reels, located at 49 Main Street, has offered to kick-in $25,000 for the Main Street street light replacement project, according to the minutes of the July 22 Select Board meeting.
“They were worried about the safety of their employees at 5 o’clock in January and they made a nice contribution,” said Selectman Tom Hogan. “They’re a good neighbor.”
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said in an interview Monday that in 2015, seven street lights along Main Street were removed. This was done out of concerns for public safety, as the poles were rusted and the wiring was in need of repair.
Initially, there was a desire to replace the Main Street lights with ones similar to those on the Marble Bridge which crosses Otter Creek. Wilbur said the cost estimates for doing that were too high, around $200,000.
The topic has come up at board meetings at various times since 2015, said Wilbur. At Town Meeting Day this year voters approved setting aside $20,000 in surplus funds for replacing the lights.
Wilbur said newer estimates from Engineering Solutions, a Rutland engineering firm, have put the cost of the project at between $80,000 and $90,000.
At the July 22 board meeting, the board voted unanimously to put the project out to bid. Wilbur said Monday the hope is the bid will come in at a lower price, but it will depend on the design of the new street lights.
Letters were sent to Main Street businesses asking if they would contribute to replacing the street lights.
“I heard back from Green Mountain Power,” Wilbur told the board July 22. “They cannot contribute because they are a public utility and if they contribute they’re in violation of some law. I heard back from another one, Vermont Marble Company, they said they’d contribute but they don’t know at what level yet.”
Wilbur was referring to New Vermont Marble Company, which bought the 30,500-square-foot building at 61 Main St. at auction in March. He said Green Mountain Power owns a substation off Main Street.
In an interview, Wilbur said Proctor Place, an apartment complex, was also sent a letter requesting a donation to the street light project, however the group has yet to meet and discuss the issue.
Part of the motion putting the project out to bid included a provision that if the town can only afford some of the street lights, that they be put in front of Carris Reels.
Carris Reels, according to its website, is an employee-owned company with locations across North America. It makes large reels out of various materials. Calls to the company’s office in Proctor were not returned on Monday.
