KILLINGTON — Nine businesses, including a few local ski resorts, have been chosen for a pilot program that will set aside funds for energy efficiency projects.
In Vermont, electricity utility customers pay an “energy-efficiency charge” fee, said Jody Lesko, director of programming and implementation for Efficiency Vermont, in a Friday interview.
The money from the energy-efficiency charge funds Efficiency Vermont, an “energy-efficiency utility” created by the Public Utility Commission to promote energy-efficiency programs across the state.
Lesko said the “Energy-Savings Account” program is a pilot program that lets participants set aside what they would pay in energy efficiency charges and use those funds for energy efficiency projects not normally available through Efficiency Vermont programs.
Efficiency Vermont announced Friday that Chroma, of Bellows Falls, Collins Aerospace, of Vergennes, Jay Peak Resort, Killington Resort, in Killington, Mack Molding, of Arlington, Okemo Mountain Resort of Ludlow, Stowe Mountain Resort of Stowe, Weidmann of St. Johnsbury and Westrock of Sheldon, were chosen out of the first round of applications.
Applications are open for the second round until Aug. 31, Lesko said. Applicants can visit bit.ly/0817EnergySavings to submit a proposal.
The program lasts for three years, she said. After that time, the Department of Public Service will evaluate how well it worked and recommend possible changes. The program can’t have more than $2 million during that three-year period, said Lesko. To be eligible, participants must pay at least $5,000 per year to the energy efficiency charge.
The program was created in 2017 by the Legislature, Lesko said. It was designed by Efficiency Vermont, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Public Service Department.
“This pilot allows businesses to invest in themselves and invest in Vermont,” said Michael Schirling, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, in a statement. “These organizations are ready to take energy efficiency to the next level. By providing flexibility to manage their energy use, they can go further to cut costs and support a strong, vibrant Vermont economy.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
