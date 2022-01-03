BRANDON — A woman who has spent her retirement working to spay and neuter hundreds of feral cats over the years now needs a kidney.
Mei Mei Brown said Monday that seven years ago she was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. It’s an inherited disease. Parents have a 50% chance of passing it onto their children, according to Brown. She’s been on the waiting list for a transplant for 36 months. The average wait time, according to her, is 31 months.
“My guess is before winter is done, I will be on dialysis,” she said, given that her kidney function now is far, far below what it should be.
Brown has been spearheading the Brandon Feral Cat Assistance Program, something she’s done since 2005. She’s president of the board of directors for the Rutland County Humane Society; she volunteers at Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society; and she is president of Safer Society Foundation, a program aimed at preventing sexual and social violence.
Brown is also a volunteer at the Brandon Free Library, but hasn’t been doing so in-person since the pandemic began, given the state of her immune system.
“I am known as ‘the crazy cat lady’ by many people,” she said, saying she’s worked to spay or neuter 600 feral cats in the Brandon area since she began working with the program.
“The first couple years the program started we were busier than a one-armed paper hanger because there were so many cats in Brandon. But now ... I get calls for maybe one or two cats a year, so people know about the program and as soon as a foreign cat comes into their neighborhood, they’re calling me,” she said.
When she was spending her winters in Arizona, she helped to trap, spay and neuter cats out there, as well, working with about 1,500 in all, she said.
Brown is on Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s kidney transplant list. Those who wish to be screened for a kidney donation should contact Cathy Pratt, living donation and kidney exchange senior coordinator, at (603)-653-3931.
Brown said she’s aware of 16 people who’ve been screened. Privacy laws don’t allow the hospital to tell her much about who has offered to donate, but she’s been made aware that a little more than half were rejected when they filled out the form. The others weren’t eligible for various reasons, either they have a kidney problem themselves and may need a transplant later, or some aspect of their physiology makes such surgery dangerous.
Brown said she’s glad the screening process is robust, as she doesn’t want her donor to suffer for it.
Fortunately for Brown, her symptoms have been mild. She said the biggest one so far has been fatigue, a problem for someone as active as she is. The other symptoms are a loss of appetite, caused mainly by her kidneys pressing against her stomach. She’s also noticed a metallic taste whenever she eats. All this has led her to lose about 30 pounds since the diagnosis.
“We all have something that we have to carry, so this is mine,” she said. “I am one of the lucky ones. I have very few symptoms. Looking at my bloodwork, I have lots of issues, but on the surface I feel fine. I don’t know that I have kidney disease except I’m very tired.”
The disease also has spread to her liver and spleen, she said, but according to her, doctors say that won’t affect the function of those organs.
Brown said she’s hoping to find a donor before she has to go on dialysis, as that will shorten and improve her recovery time.
She’s been meeting with her doctor remotely, taking some of her own vital measurements before their meetings. Brown said the transplant team she’s met with has been amazing, as well, telling her what she can expect, answering all of her questions, and making sure she knows where financial help is available, should she need it.
Brown said she hopes her story will inspire more people to become organ donors.
Before retirement, Brown spent many years as a dispatcher for Vermont State Police, then went to work for the local District Environmental Commission, which administers Act 250. She also served on Brandon’s zoning board, being named chairwoman at one point. She’s also served as the town’s representative to the Rutland County Solid Waste District.
