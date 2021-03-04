After news broke that six books by beloved children’s author, Dr. Seuss, would no longer be published, bookstores started getting phone calls.
“It was interesting, and it’s not just us,” said William Notte, manager of Phoenix Books Rutland, on Thursday. “Once the news got out that (Dr. Seuss Enterprises ) was taking some of the books out of print and not making them available anymore, our phones started ringing off the hook.”
He said the Phoenix Books in Burlington was also getting phone calls and online orders for the canceled titles.
Notte has worked at the Rutland store for the past 5 years. He represents Rutland City in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat as well.
“To be honest with you, I grew up reading Dr. Seuss books and worked in the publishing industry for 20 years now, first as an editor and now in a bookstore, and a couple of these books I had never heard of,” he said.
On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it would no longer publish or license the titles: "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat’s Quizzer."
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company stated in a release on its website, seussville.com. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
The announcement was made on Theodor Seuss Geisel’s (Dr. Seuss) birthday. He died in 1991 but his many books have remained popular.
Notte said that among the canceled titles, "Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" are the best known and the ones most people are calling about.
Some people want them for keepsakes, as they remember reading them as children or sharing them with their own kids, said Notte, others want them because their value is expected to spike.
“I also think there are people who are trying to wage war on Cancel Culture, so once they heard the books were unavailable they immediately called, as if to make a point, to try and order them and insist on getting them, and quite frankly, not everyone, not the majority, but some of the people who called us were incredibly rude when we told them that we didn't have the ability to get the books in for them,” he said.
He said the "Mulberry Street" book contains depictions of Asian stereotypes and he can see why the Seuss publisher chose to discontinue it.
“I understand the concern, and I share the concern that, for an Asian child or a child of Asian descent to be reading this book and to just come across this hurtful depiction would be like a slap across the face,” said Notte.
Barbara Ebling, co-owner of The Bookstore in Brandon, said her shop, which shares an owner with Phoenix Books, has received a few online orders for the canceled titles but hasn’t been swamped.
“I can picture in my head the images that have been called into question and I can see why, and I can applaud the publisher for deciding these don’t need to be published anymore,” she said.
Ebling said she’s the adoptive mother of twins who were born in China and is highly aware of microaggressions directed towards people of Asian descent.
“So I’m personally glad when images that are disrespectful are not so readily available anymore,” she said. “That speaks to me as a parent who wants to have her kids seeing positive images.”
Rob Kasow, co-owner of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier, said Thursday that his shop hasn’t carried any of the canceled titles in a while, but when it did, used copies were selling for about $9.
“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls from people looking for the books and we don’t have them,” he said. “And as I researched them, I found they are already selling for hundreds and thousands of dollars online.”
His shop hasn’t been overwhelmed with calls either, but there’s definitely heightened interest in the books. Kasow believes people from all over are scouring bookstores for copies of the discontinued titles, likely hoping they can get them cheap as their value goes up.
Kasow said he’s had Bear Pond Books for about 15 years and can’t remember anything like this happening before, except in the case of "Tintin in the Congo," a popular graphic novel by Belgian author Hergé that was published in the 1930s and was discontinued for reasons similar to these Seuss titles.
