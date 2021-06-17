A local fireworks seller has had its permits clarified in the towns it operates in.
C&C Fireworks has locations in Rutland Town and Pittsford. On Tuesday, the Rutland Town Select Board met and voted in favor of granting the business a new permit further in line with state law. On Wednesday, the Pittsford Select Board did the same.
In late May, citing a Vermont Supreme Court ruling, the Rutland board voted to revoke C&C Fireworks permit to sell in town. The board believed the ruling in Green Mountain Fireworks LLC v. Town of Colchester, issued late last year, meant that the permit the town had previously granted to C&C Fireworks was no longer legitimate.
The new permit allows C&C Fireworks to sell to people who’ve been granted a permit for fireworks from the town they plan to use them in.
“It isn’t exactly a reinstatement of the original permit,” said Rutland Town Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft on Wednesday. “It is a very limited permit that they now have, and again it’s no fault of C&C Fireworks.”
She said C&C was issued a permit from the town on April 14, 2020.
“(A)nd the Supreme Court basically said the only sale of fireworks that is authorized is for use in a supervised public display,” Ashcroft said. “And that’s a whole different category of fireworks displays. These are the ones like municipalities do for Fourth of July celebrations where they have a large array, they have wide-open spaces, they have to abide by all sorts of rules and regulations that the state fire marshal has to shoot off these public displays.”
She said the vote was 3-0 in favor of issuing C&C Fireworks a new permit. This one will be good for a year. Ashcroft said Select Board member Joe Denardo was absent from the meeting, and Select Board member John Paul Faignant left before the vote.
“And again, this is only the permit for the sale of fireworks,” she said. “People who want to put on a supervised public display have to go through a different permitting process. There is a process the state fire marshal sets out. It’s a permit issued by the local fire chief. That’s separate, and people can still apply for that, but they have to be a supervised public display, and they have to set aside an area, they have to be 200 feet from any building, or road, or power line, and it’s very restrictive, the big fireworks displays.”
Reading the court ruling, she said, it appears that the Legislature has to pass a bill to clarify the existing law.
“The system we had last year was pretty good, because C&C Fireworks would remind people that they needed to get a permit from the town; this was when we thought anybody could set off fireworks, and they would get a permit from the town and we would post on the town’s website all of the people who had permits, so people who had dogs or other animals who reacted badly to noise could sedate their pets and people who had PTSD from whatever occurrences knew that something was going to happen could be prepared for it,” she said.
The Pittsford Select Board discussed the matter with the owners of C&C Fireworks and their attorney on Wednesday. Town Manager John Haverstock said Thursday that following an executive session with the town attorney, the board voted to issue a new permit for C&C with some of the language clarified. Haverstock said the business is allowed to sell fireworks to people with permits to shoot them in the town they plan on doing it in.
Attorney Charlie Romeo, representing C&C, said before the executive session that he believes C&C’s permit in Pittsford doesn’t need modification, though later acknowledged that some paragraphs were redundant.
He said the Vermont Supreme Court ruling states that the law has been applied differently between towns and that the Legislature ought to clear it up.
“From our perspective, we think that the current language of the permit as it stands would cover the situation, even with the Vermont Supreme Court’s ruling, because the permit was issued subject to the applicant’s obligation … if they sell in a manner not inconsistent with state, town law,” Romeo said. “So we know now the law is, they can’t sell if you don’t have a permit from where they’re going to shoot it off.”
C&C Fireworks is owned by father and son, Chuck and Chip Greeno.
Chip said this is their busiest month for sales and that this permit situation has cost them dearly, both in terms of lost sales and having to hire attorneys. He said much of the ire against C&C Fireworks stems from people in Rutland City.
Chuck said C&C’s competitors have not been following the rules with checking permits and have been taking advantage of the situation.
According to Chip, much of this has stemmed from complaints generated in Rutland City by people not following the rules. He and his father have spoken to their House Rep, Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, about having the law clarified and updated.
