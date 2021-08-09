FAIR HAVEN — After leaving Rutland Town over a permit dispute, a local fireworks seller is courting Fair Haven.
Chip Greeno and Charles Greeno, owners of C&C Fireworks, went before the Select Board on July 27 to let it know it’s looking at several locations in town for a possible fireworks stand.
“Part of the process of starting a fireworks company is you need the town’s approval before you can move there,” said Chip Greeno, son of Charles Greeno. “So we’re coming in and hoping to put a little fireworks stand somewhere.”
The stand only would sell fireworks, not shoot them, Charles Greeno clarified.
C&C Fireworks has a location in the town of Pittsford and until recently had one on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland. The permitting issue in Rutland Town cropped up earlier this year after the Select Board there voted to revoke C&C’s permit, citing a decision by the Vermont Supreme Court that the town believed negated its authority to issue such permits.
The Greenos contacted an attorney and after some talks with the town a new permit was issued. It forbade C&C from selling fireworks to anyone without a permit from the town the buyer planned to set them off in. Not long after, the Select Board then accused C&C of selling fireworks to people without such permits. C&C voluntarily surrendered their permit, but the Select Board voted to revoke it anyway.
Chip Greeno told the Fair Haven board that House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, plans to introduce legislation that will hopefully clarify and improve the current fireworks sales laws in Vermont. That said, nearly 80% of his business is sales to New York residents. A stand in Fair Haven would put him closer to his market.
Responding to questions from board members, he said the permits people need to buy fireworks come from towns and it’s the same process used to write burn permits. How easy it is to obtain one of these permits depends on the town one lives in. While it’s legal to sell fireworks to people 18 and over, C&C has its own policy of only selling to those 21 and over. The stands don’t have electricity or running water. The fireworks being sold are not regulated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“We do shoot public displays also, for the town of Wallingford and the town of Pittsford,” he said. “We also do weddings and graduations and things like that, but the majority of our income comes from the retail end.”
Ultimately, the Select Board directed Town Manager Joe Gunter to research the matter for a later meeting.
“This would be new to Fair Haven,” said Select Board Chairman Chris Cole. “We don’t have guidelines, I don’t believe we have ordinances on sales, so there would definitely have to be more done, public hearings for ordinances, if we have to do ordinances.”
Chip Greeno said the town has many places it can look for guidance, namely the town of Pittsford. There, C&C first went to the zoning administrator and were told to approach the Select Board. He suggested contacting the town manager there for information on how it has managed fireworks businesses.
“Right now, the way that we run it is we run May 1 until Halloween, then I close down for November, I come back the last three weeks of December just until New Year’s and then on New Year’s Day I’m gone until May 1,” said Chip Greeno.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.