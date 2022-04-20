FAIR HAVEN — A local fireworks company has all the permits it needs to open in May.
The select board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a fireworks sellers permit for C&C Fireworks, a father-and-son owned fireworks store that’s had locations in Rutland County for several years.
“So, C&C, they waited patiently, they filled out their paperwork, they provided the $1,000 fee, they provided proof of their insurance with the town of Fair Haven, and they also received their zoning permit. All that remains is for the select board to approve their permit with hopefully a date of May 1 to begin,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
Chip Greeno, who owns the business with his father, Chuck, said the fireworks store will be located on Prospect Street across from Exit 1 RV.
The Greenos approached the board in August saying they were looking for a town to host their second location after closing their store on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland Town due to not seeing eye-to-eye with the select board there. Fair Haven had to craft a firework seller's permit, which took several months.
The permit is for those who wish to sell fireworks, not set them off.
C&C Fireworks’ other location is in Pittsford, where it has operated for several years. At the April 6 Pittsford Select Board meeting, selectmen voted unanimously to continue C&C’s permit for another three years with no changes. Its current permit ends in October. The new one will end in October 2025.
