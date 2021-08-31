FAIR HAVEN — The public is invited to hear more about C&C Fireworks possibly opening a shop in town come spring.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the informational hearing will take place during the Sept. 21 Select Board meeting. It was to be held sooner, but was pushed back because the board had other matters to consider.
Chip and Chuck Greeno, owners of C&C Fireworks, attended the Aug. 24 Select Board meeting to discuss their plans further. They’d introduced themselves to the board at a prior meeting to gauge the town’s receptiveness to their business.
For the past several years, C&C Fireworks has operated in Pittsford, and until recently, Rutland Town. It decided to close up shop in Rutland Town after a string of issues arose related to its operating permit. Earlier in the year, the Rutland Town Select Board voted to revoke the permit, citing a Vermont Supreme Court decision the board interpreted as removing its authority to grant such a permit. The town reinstated the permit after C&C’s attorneys spoke to the town, but not long afterward the board accused C&C of selling fireworks to people who didn’t have permits to set them off. C&C denied this, but told the board it would be closing anyway. The board still voted to revoke C&C’s permit.
The Greenos have had no issues with their store in Pittsford, but are looking for a second location.
Chip Greeno, Chuck Greeno’s son, said Tuesday that things are still a little up in the air in terms of where they might set up shop in Fair Haven, if that ends up happening. He said the store will be a simple metal building with no electricity or water-sewer hookups.
“There’s two locations that we’re looking at. Fair Haven is not the only town we’re looking at, either,” said Chip Greeno. “We’re just looking for a new home, that’s all.”
He plans to approach the towns of Clarendon and West Rutland, saying he has a good feeling about Clarendon and plans to talk to West Rutland later in September.
“Fair Haven would be a great location, it’s right close to the border,” he said.
The Greenos are hoping the Legislature will pass a bill this session that will alleviate some of their issues. Chip Greeno said the way the law stands now is, a Vermonter can only buy fireworks if they have a permit from the town they plan to light them in. He doesn’t believe this applies to out-of-state buyers.
“I welcome the public’s input because once we go somewhere, I don’t want the nonsense that happened in Rutland Town, I want everything to be vetted. I’d like it to be a new home,” he said.
At the Aug. 24 meeting in Fair Haven, Select Board member Glen Traverse floated the notion of having people come in to ask questions of the Greenos.
“My only comment is, we’re looking at what this permit would look like; since our last meeting when we talked about this the first time, on Facebook, it got a little bit of action with people talking for and against, and I would come away with saying we probably got just as many against as we have for,” he said. “It didn’t seem overwhelmingly one way or another on there, so I’d ask the question of would we be making a decision on this or giving folks a chance to come and weigh in?”
Board Chair Chris Cole said he’d also been thinking about calling a public hearing.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to it, but I have heard a mixed bag of reactions to it,” he said. “There definitely isn’t one … it’s really mixed. I think the taxpayers have questions…”
The Greenos said the town has time to consider things, as they don’t plan to open the second location until May, wherever that happens to be. They typically stop selling after Halloween, open a few weeks in December ahead of New Year’s Day, then are closed for the winter.
Chuck Greeno said when they opened in Pittsford, the first year there were some issues but the store’s decision to only sell to Pittsford residents with a town-issued permit seemed to resolve many of the problems.
“They haven’t had one complaint. And if it’s run right, it can work, is what I’m saying,” he said.
Chip Greeno noted that C&C Fireworks donates $1,000 annually to the fire departments of the towns it’s in, and that he’s not asking the town for anything besides its blessing to operate. He said if the town wished it could also limit the number of fireworks permits it grants to keep the town officials writing them from being inundated.
The draft permit for C&C Fireworks to operate in Fair Haven, if approved as-is, would require C&C to abide by all state and federal regulations and not sell fireworks to people without a permit from the town they plan to light them in. This permit would need to have been issued within 15 days prior to the sale. It sets the annual fee for the permit at $5,000.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
