A fundraiser to help a Danby man whose bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 11 already has made its goal, but the organizer is hoping to do even more to help the man known in the community as “Orange Vest Randy.”
Jill Burkett, of Wallingford, started the campaign on GoFundMe on Sept. 14, called “Randy was hit on his bike,” with a goal of raising $5,000. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had reached almost $6,400.
Burkett added a note to the page acknowledging that the goal had been reached but added, “(People) suggested the possibility of buying him a motorized bike since he is not getting any younger. You’d never guess his age.”
Last week, Burkett said she has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She said she got to know McLellan when he used to ride his bike by her house.
“I think he just stopped one day and we started talking and he said he can rake and mow the lawn and stack wood. We had just, I don’t know, had so many cords of wood delivered. That man ... I’ve never seen anyone stack wood like that man can stack wood,” she said.
McLellan continued to do odd jobs for Burkett and other area residents.
Burkett said she got an early indicator of what kind of person McLellan was when he noticed she didn’t have a sturdy rake for him to use while working around her home.
“We had just moved there and he noticed I didn’t have a heavy metal garden rake,” she said with a laugh. “The next morning ... he rode all the way — I’m gonna cry — (from Danby’s four corners) with that heavy, oak-handled rake. It’s the only one he had, and he gave it to me.”
He insisted she keep it. “When that man makes up his mind, it’s made up,” she said. She said she is humbled to point out, 20 years later, she still has the rake.
Burkett said McLellan is a familiar sight to people who use Route 7. He rides his bike up and down the highway, wearing his orange vest for safety and looking for odd jobs he can do to earn money.
From the early days of their friendship, Burkett said, she has encouraged him to ask to be fairly compensated for the work he does. She pointed out that he has a limited income to maintain the bicycle that provides his mobility.
On the GoFundMe page she said he was hit while riding his bicycle, breaking his leg and ankle and injuring his spleen, as well. He is being treated for his injuries and was unavailable to be interviewed.
“On top of his physical injuries, his only form of transportation, his beloved bike, is a total loss,” Burkett wrote.
Over the years, Burkett has seen McLellan go through ups and downs. Knowing he lost his bike and got hurt, she said she wanted to do something to help him recover not just in body but in spirit.
“This is what he deserves. That man deserves a brand-new bike for every day of the week,” she said.
The first message posted with the GoFundMe page asked the public to consider pitching in to help replace the bicycle that was destroyed, but also to buy him a back-up bicycle. Burkett said she would like to see him get a second bicycle that he could use if his primary bike is being repaired. Specifically, she would like to see him have a fat-tire bicycle he could use in the winter when there is ice or snow along the sides of the roads.
“(S)ome model cars to replace the collection he had to sell to pay for parts for his bike that he was heartbroken over, Cumberland Farms gift cards for food, drinks and of course his coffee. Maybe even a new lawn mower come spring and whatever other equipment he may need so he can earn a bit so he can buy more than dollar store work gloves,” she wrote.
Burkett wrote that she expected McLellan would be overwhelmed by all the support shown by the donations to the campaign.
“Knowing Randy, he will overflow with happiness and talk to the end of his days about what the community did for him. Please consider giving to this man who asks for so little,” she said.
According to Burkett, McLellan does not yet know what’s being done to help him.
“That man is a gift to everybody,” she said.
The GoFundMe page can be found at tinyurl.com/3jt2xe73. Burkett can be reached by email at thatsomedayisnow@yahoo.com
