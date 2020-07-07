Rutland Town has serious concerns about a few hundred students from the greater New Jersey area who arrived at the Holiday Inn over the weekend to attend a religious “camp” here for the next 21 days.
“I learned of this yesterday afternoon and (John Paul Faignant), our town health officer, has done a nice job of investigating and following up on this,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini on Tuesday, hours before a Select Board meeting where the matter was discussed with the “camp” director, Rabbi Moshe Perlstein, of Zichron Chaim.
Faignant indicated the group, which arrived in buses, are from “the greater New Jersey metro area.” Under Vermont guidelines, visitors from out of state are required to provide test results (or get tested in Vermont) and remain quarantined. Among areas where quarantining is mandatory is New York City and the greater New York City area, where there have been a significant number of COVID-19 cases and thousands of coronavirus deaths.
Perlstein agreed to provide copies of the youngsters’ COVID-19 test results to Faignant. Faignant indicated that he has seen some of those results and that the ones he saw were all dated for May or June. But Perlstein said that’s not the case; the test results were more recent, and there were young people who were not allowed to board the buses for Vermont because their results had not come back.
Terenzini said the town is mostly concerned that the number of people at the hotel now exceeds state limits put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, he notified the governor’s office, who referred him to the Department of Public Safety. Faignant also notified the Office of the Attorney General of the situation on Tuesday.
Perlstein, who attended the town meeting in person, told the Select Board that no one at the “camp” will be allowed to leave the premises until it’s time for everyone to go home in three weeks.
One of the town’s concern is over hotel staff, who come and go, and might be exposed to the virus, said Terenzini. The town also believes that there are now more people staying at the hotel than the state currently allows, and that the gathering does not qualify as a camp at all per the state’s definition.
Perlstein told the Rutland Herald there are between 340 and 380 attending the camp. He said he and town officials had different ideas on the hotel’s total capacity. Perlstein said total capacity is closer to 600, and that the number of campers meets the state’s COVID-19 standards.
But Terenzini said the state has limited hotel occupancy to 50% “and that hotel has 150 rooms, so you figure, at best, they can hold 300 people, maybe a little more, but certainly in our opinion, they are over the capacity for the 50% occupancy.”
Faignant said when he went to the hotel, he saw many people not wearing face masks and not abiding by social-distancing guidelines. He said Perlstein’s argument is that the event is “a self-contained camp,” with no one allowed to leave, and no visitors allowed in. They plan to have the camp for 21 days, Perlstein said.
“They don’t meet the definition of a campground, and the hotel would be over-occupied,” Faignant said, adding that he’s been told that staff at the Holiday Inn are having their temperatures checked routinely.
“The state is going to have to be the one to respond to this,” Faignant said.
Perlstein told the Select Board that children also have their temperatures checked daily, kitchen staff are from the camp and remain on-site, and that other efforts have been made to minimize the number of staff at the hotel. He said he would like to work with officials to insure all rules are followed.
Perlstein told the Herald he wanted to bring young people to the state for a camp ever since a few years ago when he visited Killington Mountain.
“Once the governor allowed camps, we came to the state realizing we have to cancel all of our trips, which we did. We canceled all our trips,” Perlstein said.
Instead, he leased the Holiday Inn.
“Hotels might be capped, but I’m a camp, I’m not a hotel; we’re not running it as a hotel, I’m leasing the building. The hotel is closed, it’s not a hotel, there’s no guests here, there’s nothing,” he said.
While the campers are religious, he said, religion isn’t the focus of the “camp.” He only referred to the camp as “ZC.” Published reports indicate it is the abbreviation for Zichron Chiam. No age range was given for the 300-plus campers; nor was it made clear whether the camp is co-ed.
“It’s a regular camp where there’s ball-playing, basketball, there’s singing, there’s dancing, conversing, communicating, having fun,” Perlstein said on Tuesday. “We are religious, but that isn’t the goal. We happen to be religious, but we’re not stressing religion.”
Terenzini said the town has covered its bases and will await word from state officials on how to proceed.
“The Governor is aware of the concerns of the Town,” said Rebecca Kelly, a Scott spokeswoman, in an email. “Our office suggested the community’s police chief connect with Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling to further assess the situation, though he has not heard from the chief directly at this point. We are hopeful that all parties are in full compliance with the executive orders and will work to learn more.”
Other state officials also are looking into the matter. Perlstein also has ties to the now closed Southern Vermont College in Bennington.
“It is the attorney general’s office understanding that camp organizers are in direct communication with officials from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Vermont Department of Health regarding requirements of the governor’s executive order,” according to Rob McDougall, chief of the Environmental Division and co-chairman of the Rapid Response Team at the office of the attorney general. “As is the case with all summer camps operating in the state, our office expects that this camp will voluntarily comply with the requirements identified in ACCD’s guidance to Overnight Summer Camps and Limited Residential Summer College Programming.”
The town closed the Holiday Inn in October after a boiler fire knocked out hot water to the building. Town officials said at the time they also were concerned by inspection reports going back to 2016 finding faulty alarms and suppression equipment.
The hotel reopened 10 days later, but the Select Board voted in May to issue civil and criminal citations against the owner for failing to properly maintain the safety systems.
Faignant said Tuesday the citation process is still being worked through, and that the town has been given no reason to reinspect the hotel over safety issues.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
