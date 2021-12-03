MONTPELIER — To meet the high demand for maple syrup products after a year of low production, Canada has tapped into its maple syrup reserve. Vermont officials and some in the maple industry say it’s something to be aware of, but not worry about.
“Sugar makers have always been monitoring what happens to the north with the reserve and, of course, because Canada does play a large role in the American market, but I think there’s plenty of wonderful Vermont maple that’s available, and even though we had one disappointing year, we’ve had a streak of some very good years,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets.
Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) announced on Dec. 1 that it would be dipping into Canada’s maple syrup stockpile in order to make supply better meet demand.
“The maple industry is healthy,” stated Serge Beaulieu, president of QMSP, in a release. “The pandemic generated a certain desire for local products, and consumers are responding to promotional efforts as well. While this has resulted in a decrease in the stockpile, there is no cause for concern: Our organization has the tools in place to meet demand.”
According to QSMP, its maple reserve was established in 2000. It’s in Laurierville, Québec, and covers 267,000 square feet. At the start of 2021, it held 100 million pounds of maple syrup, stored in sealed, sterilized 45-gallon barrels. QSMP estimates that by the time the next maple syrup season rolls around, less than half of the stockpile will remain.
“Some people have said it’s an emergency reserve, it’s strategic,” said Cory Ayotte, communications director at the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. “They knew this was coming so they’re just tapping into it to meet demand. We’re not going to run out of maple syrup, though.”
It’s likely that by tapping the reserves, maple syrup prices will remain level, said Ayotte.
“Demand is up, they have a huge reserve, obviously, and it’s there when they need it. I can’t remember when they last tapped into it, they don’t do it often,” he said.
According to QSMP, Québec maple producers account for about 72% of the maple syrup produced globally. In 2021, the world saw 182 million pounds of maple syrup produced with 133 million of that coming from Québec forests.
About half of the maple syrup produced in the United States is made in Vermont, according to Tebbetts, adding that the Vermont brand is quite strong. Much of the maple syrup produced is used to make other products like barbecue sauces, spirits, or beer. His agency is also working to market Vermont maple syrup beyond the New England region.
“So we’re going to start marketing to some bigger markets that may not be familiar with Vermont maple. And I think that’s a trend we need to do because we do make so much of it in Vermont,” Tebbetts said.
Tebbetts and Ayotte both said maple syrup demand is high, likely because interest in home cooking rose during the pandemic. Tebbetts said something similar has happened in the dairy sector.
“To meet the whole demand, I think we can, but it’s a trend and I think it’s probably going to be with us for a while which is good,” said Tebbetts. “Demand is high but we just have to make sure we return that back to the producer, you know?”
The availability of containers to sell Vermont maple syrup in is something the state is also watching, said Tebbetts.
According to Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, 2020 was a record setting season for Vermont producers, who made 2.22 million gallons of syrup, a 7% increase over the previous year that account for 51% of maple production in the United States. In 2021, however, there was a 21% drop in production, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The season lasted only 28 days, compared to the 38 days seen in 2020. Tebbetts was quoted in a USDA release as attributing the low production to the weather.
The story was the same in Canada. QMSP reported producing 175 million pounds of maple syrup in 2020, but only 133 million pounds in 2021.
