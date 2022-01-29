WEST HAVEN — The town will see one contested race on the ballot on Town Meeting Day.
For a three-year seat on the Select Board, Kerry Ellis, the incumbent, is running against Elaine McDevitt.
For a three-year term, there are no candidates for lister. The position is open because Frank Gringeri is not seeking re-election.
There are two open three-year seats to represent the town on the Slate Valley Unified Union School Board. No one has filed to run for the positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.