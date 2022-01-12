RUTLAND TOWN — Town leaders in Rutland Town fielded questions about the budget, as well as issues going before voters in March, including cannabis sales.
There are two cannabis sales articles for voters. One asks whether they’ll allow retail sales; the other asks whether they’ll allow those with integrated licenses to operate. The latter allows the holder to run other types of cannabis businesses, from product manufacture to lab testing.
In Vermont, towns have to specifically vote to allow cannabis sales within their borders.
“What this article does is, it allows Rutland Town to take advantage of what we anticipate in this state is going to be an additional retail market, now that cannabis is legal,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant, who was tasked with explaining the articles to the public.
“I visited some facilities in Massachusetts to see how they were run and operated, and in every instance they’re clean, they’re in nice neighborhoods, and they seem to be run on a daily basis without any trouble at all,” he said. “Some of them are even hard to find.”
According to Faignant, some towns in Massachusetts are collecting 8% in taxes from cannabis sales. He said the board isn’t advocating for it one way or the other, but feels if someone has a good plan for a cannabis business they should have the chance to set it up in Rutland Town, just as they likely will in surrounding places.
He was asked by a resident about the potential for a cannabis shop to open in a residential neighborhood. Faignant said his comment about the shops being hard to find meant he found most of them in shopping centers, difficult to spot amid clothing stores and the like, not that they were hidden in residential areas. He believes most would seek to open in areas where there’s already commerce, but if one did choose an undesirable location, the town has ordinances in place that would curb some of the issues. Some highlights of the meeting included the fire department budget.
Faignant said there’s a new line item to address staffing issues the department often feels during the daytime.
“A lot of our people just can’t afford to leave their jobs to attend fire activities,” he said. During the daytime we’re finding it to be a real issue. And we’re not alone. I mean, all-volunteer fire departments are facing a shortage of personnel, and a lot of these folks are young people and they’re just raising their families. ... We are starting a line item in the budget that will allow us to reimburse firefighters who leave their job and don’t get paid by their employer.”
The line item is for $3,000. Firefighters who don’t get compensated by their employers would be eligible to be paid at a rate of $20 per hour for daytime fire calls.
Faignant and Select Board memberDon Chioffi also discussed the replacement of the McKinley Avenue Fire Station. The plan is to replace it and make room for the police department, turning it into a public safety building. Chioffi said firetrucks have become larger since the building was put up. He and Faignant also noted the town has done well saving and planning for this, and between savings and federal funds will have about $2 million on hand. According to Chioffi, were the town to do this without such savings, there likely would be a 20-cent increase to the tax rate.
The board had been mulling adopting the budget at the pre-town meeting, but given the length of the meeting decided to do that at its next regular meeting.
