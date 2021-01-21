Someone from the Midwest is looking for towns willing to host a 20,000 square-foot cannabis operation, and at least three are interested in hearing more.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said he couldn’t reveal the person’s identity, only that they currently work in the cannabis industry and were thinking of doing business in Vermont, and Rutland County, contingent upon finding the right spot.
“This person was talking about a variety of opportunities, so it would be smokable, edible, I think he was going to do as much as possible based on what the rules are,” said Jepson.
Last year, the state passed legislation allowing for recreational retail marijuana operations, but towns that want to host them have to vote to do so beforehand.
Jepson said he emailed dozens of Rutland County towns with this information and so far has only heard back from Brandon.
In Rutland Town, Selectman John Paul Faignant said his board voted Tuesday to allow for retail cannabis stores to operate in town, after a discussion regarding Jepson’s email.
Greg Maggard, town manager in Proctor, said Thursday he’d received the email as well, and would likely bring it up Monday at a Select Board meeting during which the board is scheduled to talk about the former Vermont Marble Co. building.
Bill Moore, economic development director in Brandon, also said he’d heard about this from Jepson and requested more information.
According to Jepson, this is the third cannabis business to contact his group in the past four years.
CEDRR formed relatively recently when the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce merged with the Rutland Economic Development Corporation.
“They’re smart people, they’re looking at our transportation routes, they’re trying to figure out where traffic flows, they understand that there are many people in the community that are unsettled by the fact this might happen in their community, so they look into options where their retail facilities will not necessarily be a storefront on Main Street, but it would be someplace else that’s a little off the beaten path and safe, of course,” said Jepson.
He said one of his jobs is to connect businesses with local property owners and that this kind of thing happens with other industries as well.
Some towns will be all in favor of cannabis businesses, he said, and some won’t, but based on what he’s heard so far he doubts it will be small operations moving forward here. Also, he had tempered expectations regarding how much growth the industry will see in Vermont, given how far ahead neighboring states are with legalization.
“So I’m not sure it’s going to be a huge industry for us because there will be other access points,” he said. “There may be retail establishments that open that don’t require the manufacturing and growing parts to be in Vermont. I think that remains to be seen,” he said.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said her board is interested in hearing more.
“We’re interested, and if it progresses and the manufacturer decides that we have space in our town, I think there would be other steps we would need to take and consider,” she said.
Some potential host sites would be the former Rutland Plywood, the former Diamond Run Mall, or the area around Randbury Road which just had a new waterline put in specifically to spur economic development there.
Brandon, according to Moore, not only has no law prohibiting cannabis establishments, but for several years has hosted a 15,000 square-foot medical marijuana dispensary.
“So clearly the town has a palate for it,” said Moore, adding that he felt comfortable telling Jepson about what Brandon might have to offer. “I don’t think any of us are in a position to be tossing away economic opportunities.”
He said if the developer contacts him, they’ll trade information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.