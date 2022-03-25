CASTLETON — Janet Currie wants to open a retail cannabis store in town, but since Town Meeting Day voters shot down the article that would have allowed it, she’s hoping they’ll reconsider when a re-vote is held on April 13.
To that end, she plans to host weekly informational sessions where people can question her. She held one Tuesday at the Castleton Fire Department and will do so there again at 6 p.m. March 29.
April 13 is also the day voters will be asked again whether or not to approve the budget for the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, which failed at Town Meeting Day by nine votes.
The Tuesday cannabis meeting drew about eight members of the public. Currie led the discussion. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello was also on hand to answer questions from a public safety perspective.
Currie said she was the one who circulated a petition to have retail cannabis on the ballot at Town Meeting Day to begin with. She’s also the one who gathered signatures for a re-vote.
In Vermont, for someone to operate a retail cannabis store, among the things they need is for the host town to vote to allow it. In Castleton, the article failed by 45 votes.
Many towns in the state have held these votes. In most places, the cannabis articles pass but there are a few exceptions.
Currie is a former member of the Castleton Planning Commission. She owns a hemp farm in Orwell. She’s applied to the Cannabis Control Board for a retail license, which if approved would let her begin the process of opening a store in any town that allows it. She’d like that to be Castleton, somewhere along Route 4.
The vote on April 13 is not to approve Currie’s store. If the article passes, it allows people with the proper licenses and permits to open a retail cannabis operation.
One of Currie’s aims is to have a licensed cannabis nurse on staff who can answer people’s questions about products. Currie has seen people, namely those older than 50, go into retail cannabis establishments with questions the staff there can’t adequately address. Currie said the research on cannabis is decades behind but interest in it is picking up and people are learning there are all manner of uses for cannabis beyond “getting high.” Depending on what cannabinoids are involved, people can use it for recreation, to help them sleep or treat pain. Currie said she has a background in cancer research, as well as a family member who had cancer, and cannabis has been shown to help relieve issues like pain and loss of appetite.
Currie said she wants to open a store where people know the product is safe and what is in it.
Trevor MacKay and his father, Bruce MacKay, expressed concerns about the store operating like a medical facility. Currie said the staff nurse she hopes to have wouldn’t give out medical advice or prescribe people cannabis. It would be a retail operation where those allowed to do so can buy what they like in accordance with state laws and have questions answered by someone knowledgeable.
“That’s one of the things I’m very excited about, being able to bring a product to people who are genuinely very interested in knowing what it is and where it comes from,” she said.
As far as public safety goes, Mantello said that alcohol, opioids and cellphones top the list of police worries over impaired driving. He said cannabis can impair one’s ability to drive and people have been issued citations for it, but it’s not a priority among many law enforcement operations. A few years ago, he said, Vermont sent a delegation to Colorado to see what things were like there after that state legalized retail cannabis sales. Mantello himself still plans to visit cannabis retail operations in Massachusetts.
Mantello said he knows police officers in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, which isn’t far from the Vermont border. According to his contacts, there haven’t been issues with the dispensaries down there.
As far as taxes go, the business would pay what any other business would pay, plus whatever taxes the state adds. Currie said Castleton could pass a local options tax, but that wouldn’t just apply to cannabis. She lamented that no one from the town Select Board, or the town manager, attended the meeting.
“I mean, I’m not completely opposed. I’m not completely in favor, either. I’m not sure we need it in our town, but I have no problem with the idea of legalizing recreational use,” said Trevor MacKay.
He’s not sure how many people will have changed their minds on the issue by April 13.
