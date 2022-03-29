WALLINGFORD — While voters said “yes” to retail cannabis at Town Meeting Day, the town’s zoning bylaws will need some adjustment before those shops are allowed, and even then space may be limited.
Planning Commission Chair and Zoning Administrator Erika Berner said at the March 21 Select Board meeting that the current zoning bylaws explicitly forbid cannabis dispensaries anywhere in the town.
Specifically the bylaws forbid “marijuana dispensaries.” That same section prohibits hide tanning or curing plants, asphalt manufacturing or processing plants, rendering plants, manufacturing or processing of fertilizer, bone, rubber, paper, ammonia, chlorine, explosives, methadone clinics and the manufacturing or refining of petroleum or gas.
The article at Town Meeting Day allowing cannabis retail passed 269-228. Wallingford was among several Vermont towns that passed such an article.
Per Vermont law, before a retail cannabis store can open in a town, voters must first allow it by a vote.
“Basically the big problem is the vote that everyone voted ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on did not specify that we currently have zoning regulations that explicitly prohibit a cannabis dispensary,” Berner said.
The wording of the article was the same as it was on the petition that saw it get on the ballot, said Select Board Chair Nelson Tift.
Tift said Tuesday that no vote was taken nor decision made by the board about when a vote to change the bylaws might be held.
Berner said at the meeting that a vote to amend the zoning bylaws would have to be done at a special election or during an upcoming primary.
“I know it’s a little finicky, but it’s a big technicality,” she said.
The town is in the process of updating its zoning bylaws, she said, in response to a question from Selectwoman Kathy Luzader. Voting to change the current bylaws would not impact the update, she said.
Selectman Justin Jankus said state law doesn’t allow local laws specifically against cannabis.
“I asked that specific question and because it was already into effect, there isn’t anything we can do except change our regulations to say yes, it’s acceptable,” said Berner.
Earlier in the meeting she said she’d consulted with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission about what the town has to do now. She suggested the board set a public hearing on the matter. She noted that the town can’t put a special tax on cannabis sales, its only option there would be something like a local options tax that would apply to all.
Berner said that cannabis retail stores also aren’t allowed to open on property that abuts a school, or be within 500 feet of a school.
“Quite frankly, that eliminates a good portion of the village,” Berner said.
Some have said Florence Avenue would fit, but Berner noted there is a day care there. She said people have also asked her about the Wallingford Block, but that’s also too close to a school, she said.
“It would be a very small area where it would be,” she said. “Provided, of course, the zoning regulations are amended.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
