PROCTOR — An empty vehicle found halfway down Sutherland Falls on Monday remained a mystery to police as of noon Tuesday.
Deputy Nathan Webster, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said in a Tuesday interview the location of the vehicle makes it too dangerous to reach. That it’s a Chevrolet Prizm is about all investigators can tell, he said. The front end is too damaged to see the registration plate, and the rear plate is submerged. The VIN, likewise, is also unknown.
Webster said it’s not clear where the vehicle entered Otter Creek. Investigators are confident no one is in the vehicle.
Webster said someone from his department will contact the Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday to determine what steps need to be taken to remove the vehicle from the creek. Investigators hope nature dislodges it from the rocks so it can be recovered.
Webster said the vehicle was reported to authorities at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Department, Regional Ambulance, Rutland City and Proctor firefighters, and Vermont State Police all responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.