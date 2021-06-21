BENNINGTON — Kathy Carrier didn’t want to be mourned, she wanted to be celebrated.
Carrier, a longtime employee of the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, tireless volunteer, and good friend to many, passed away in March from complications stemming from her second lung transplant. She was 60. She had pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that leads to scar tissue building up on the lungs, lowering their ability to function over time. Carrier underwent lung transplant surgery in 2011 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Her second transplant was in December, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Bennington Elks Lodge from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29. People are asked to bring an item of nonperishable food or a piece of winter clothing, to be donated to those in need.
“And she wanted people to not mourn her, she wanted people to celebrate her life,” said her partner of 10 years, Peter Urbanowicz. “Kathy was all about doing whatever she could do to further research into pulmonary fibrosis. Kathy, before he got sick, she was very active in a lot of volunteer stuff in the town. She sat on the board of the Turning Point (Center), she volunteered for Garlicfest, Mayfest and some other things the Bennington Museum did.”
Urbanowicz retired from the Bennington Police Department seven years ago, having been a detective there for many years.
“I met her at the State’s Attorney’s Office, and we got together for coffee one morning, and it took off, and we were with each other for about 10 years,” he said. “She was quite the woman. I was very, very lucky to have found her.”
Both had left Bennington so Carrier could receive health care. Their plan was to live in North Carolina after her second transplant.
“She was really tired of winters,” said Urbanowicz. “The winters were very hard on her. It wasn’t uncommon for her to get sick enough to wind up in the hospital in the winter.”
When it became clear she would need a second lung transplant, finding a hospital that would do the procedure was difficult.
“There’s only a handful of hospitals in the country who will do a second transplant,” said Urbanowicz. “So a couple of them shot her down, then she got a letter from Duke and they told her if she lowered her (body mass index) that they would evaluate her.”
That was in May 2020. The two left the area in September. Her surgery was Dec. 9. While the procedure went well, Carrier developed infections that doctors struggled to treat.
“They came to us in mid-March and let us know there was no hope for recovery,” said Urbanowicz. “We had time enough where her mom could come and her sister and her son. Her daughter couldn’t come because of COVID. It was disappointing, but it was peaceful.”
He said Carrier had three things she wished Urbanowicz to take care of should she pass. One, she wanted her body donated to science, to better understand pulmonary fibrosis.
“Prior to her having the transplant at Brigham she had made arrangements to have her body donated to the University of Vermont,” said Urbanowicz. “So when she passed away down in Durham, I’m thinking to myself, there’s no way UVM is going to come down to North Carolina, so we approached one of the doctors at Duke and they did accept her body. They went into where the lung was re-transplanted and recovered some tissue samples just to see how everything was going with that.” She also wanted her remains to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered on a warm beach. Urbanowicz said this has been done, though the beach wasn’t warm that particular day.
Carrier’s friend, Tracy Schwarz, met her in the 1980s while working at the Ramada Inn, now Grace Christian School. Around 2006, both found themselves working for the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Carrier had been there before, but had come back.
Schwarz said the office hasn’t been the same since Carrier left.
“Kathy was amazing and had an awesome sense of humor, and she was always up for a fun adventure,” said Schwarz. “She had a lot of fun and she was very spontaneous and you just ever knew what the adventure was going to be.”
Schwarz said Carrier walked in many different social circles and was always volunteering and helping. The two spent many hours registering vehicles in the Bennington Car Show. They raised funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters by sleeping overnight in the Bennington Monument.
“She had a very unique relationship with both the public defenders, private defense counsel, and a crazy close relationship with law enforcement. She was the hub of the office,” said Schwarz. “Close working relationships really help in this line of work, because it can sometimes make you ... just reading and seeing bad things all the time can make you grumpy, but not Kathy.”
Carrier was skilled at hiding in the office and frightening her co-workers, a game they all played to some degree, said Schwarz.
She also taught Gary Briggs, a former sheriff’s investigator, not to leave his lunch on other people’s desks, lest it be eaten.
“She and I just had a wild ride,” said Schwarz.
Urbanowicz said the celebration at the Elks Lodge will be used to promote organ donation.
In February, Carrier spoke to the Herald for an article about the difficulties organ transplant patients have after their surgery, having to take costly medications to keep their bodies from rejecting their new organs.
